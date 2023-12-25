Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.38 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

