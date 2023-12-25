SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Critical Survey

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 4.33 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -3.10 SHF $9.48 million 6.09 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.51

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

