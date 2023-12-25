SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Brokerages

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SBOW opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Riposte Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

