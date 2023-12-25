Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

