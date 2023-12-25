Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

