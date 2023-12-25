Somerset Trust Co Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.