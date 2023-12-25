Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,910 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

