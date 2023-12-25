SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after buying an additional 69,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

