Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.