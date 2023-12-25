Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.