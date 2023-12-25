StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 6.2 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

