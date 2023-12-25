StockNews.com Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

