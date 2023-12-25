StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

