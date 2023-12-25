StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.5 %
BKSC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.