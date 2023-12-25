StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.5 %

BKSC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

