StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.04. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

About Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,038,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capri by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

