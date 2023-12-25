StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
