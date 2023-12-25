StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.