StockNews.com Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

