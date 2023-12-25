StockNews.com Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $827.85 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $777.70 and a 200-day moving average of $744.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 204.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

