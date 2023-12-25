Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Head-To-Head Survey

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -71.87% -39.77% -30.17% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RxSight and Strategic Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $49.01 million 29.00 -$66.76 million ($1.73) -22.91 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RxSight.

RxSight has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of RxSight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RxSight and Strategic Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

RxSight presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Given RxSight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Summary

RxSight beats Strategic Global Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

