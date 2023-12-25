Summit Global Investments Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,352,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

