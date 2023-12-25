Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. ATB Capital increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE SU opened at C$42.46 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.21. The stock has a market cap of C$55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.4787097 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

