TD Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.77.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.