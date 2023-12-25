Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $522.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $522.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $433.45 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.