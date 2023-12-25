Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $250.95 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

