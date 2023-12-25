Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $221.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.90.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

