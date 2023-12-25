TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.45.

TFII stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

