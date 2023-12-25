The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $33.10 Average PT from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

Chemours Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 67.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.