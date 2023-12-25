Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

