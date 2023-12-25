Tigress Financial Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $155.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of RCL opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

