Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.52 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005052 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $45.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.38 or 1.00042092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00128851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003606 BTC.

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,037,350 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,022,845.175676 with 3,455,515,432.2399654 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21955909 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $48,973,619.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

