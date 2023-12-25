Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

