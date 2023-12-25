Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

