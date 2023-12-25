TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $300,581.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $300,581.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,724 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TriNet Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

