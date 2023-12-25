Truist Financial Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

AXNX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

