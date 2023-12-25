Truist Financial Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $46.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

