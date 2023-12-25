Truist Financial Boosts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $39.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $826.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

