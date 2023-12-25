Truist Financial Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $14.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

