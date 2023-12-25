Truist Financial Raises iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.89.

IRTC opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

