Truist Financial Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $133.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.56 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

