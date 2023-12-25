Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Reduced by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.10 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

