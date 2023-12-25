Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $63,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $243.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.