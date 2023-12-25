United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $156.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

