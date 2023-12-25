Valobit (VBIT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $216.81 Million

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Valobit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $216.81 million and approximately $31,086.88 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Valobit

Valobit launched on September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,778 tokens. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.

Valobit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,200,806,777.8904393 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.17936454 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,445.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

