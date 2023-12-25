Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

