Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

