Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $242.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $243.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

