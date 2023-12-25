Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Decreased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period.

VOOV stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $168.38.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

