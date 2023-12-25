Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.59. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

