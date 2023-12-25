VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

