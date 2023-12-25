Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE VSCO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

